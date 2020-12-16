Global  
 

Vikas Gupta on his Bigg Boss 14 eviction: Will take some time alone to understand what just happened with me

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020
The eleventh week inside the Bigg Boss 14 house turned out to be a disaster for Vikas Gupta. The star, who had entered the house just a week ago was thrown out this week. He was shown the exit door after getting physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan.

This happened last week when an argument between *Vikas and...
