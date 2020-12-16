Vikas Gupta on his Bigg Boss 14 eviction: Will take some time alone to understand what just happened with me
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () The eleventh week inside the Bigg Boss 14 house turned out to be a disaster for Vikas Gupta. The star, who had entered the house just a week ago was thrown out this week. He was shown the exit door after getting physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan.
This happened last week when an argument between Vikas and
