Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Taylor Swift had some help from boyfriend Joe Alwyn while writing a few songs on her new album evermore! Back in November, the 30-year-old entertainer revealed that the 29-year-old actor was a “secret” collaborator on her album folklore. However, Joe wasn’t credited under his real name. Instead, he was credited as “William Bowery” and he [...]