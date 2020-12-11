Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ana de Armas Joins Netflix Movie 'The Gray Man' with Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling!

Just Jared Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ana de Armas will be reuniting with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in a new movie! The 32-year-old actress has been cast in the upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man alongside Chris and Ryan Gosling. Not much is known about Ana‘s role in the movie, but we do know a little about the plot [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Andrew Garfield 'poised to return for new Spider-Man movie’ [Video]

Andrew Garfield 'poised to return for new Spider-Man movie’

Andrew Garfield is set to star in the new 'Spider-Man' movie, according to a report.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:15Published
Russo Brothers confirm 'The Gray Man' will spawn a franchise [Video]

Russo Brothers confirm 'The Gray Man' will spawn a franchise

The Russo Brothers have confirmed ‘The Gray Man’ will launch a franchise, as they say they're excited to start filming in January with lead stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:30Published
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have moved in together [Video]

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have moved in together

Ben Affleck and 'Knives Out' star Ana de Armas have moved in together.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to share screen space in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man

 Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will be seen together in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, the filmmakers reportedly announced. The upcoming spy thriller film on...
Mid-Day