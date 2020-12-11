Ana de Armas Joins Netflix Movie 'The Gray Man' with Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling!
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ana de Armas will be reuniting with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in a new movie! The 32-year-old actress has been cast in the upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man alongside Chris and Ryan Gosling. Not much is known about Ana‘s role in the movie, but we do know a little about the plot [...]
