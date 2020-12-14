Smartmatic Demands Fox News Retract ‘False and Defamatory’ Election Conspiracies Pushed By Bartiromo, Dobbs, Giuliani, Powell
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Smartmatic, a voting technology firm that has been the subject of conspiracy theories involving the 2020 presidential election, has sent demands for retractions to Fox News, Newsmax and OAN for airing “false and defamatory statements” about the company. In a lengthy legal notice sent on to Fox News — and obtained by Mediaite — Smartmatic […]
