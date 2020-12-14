Global  
 

Smartmatic Demands Fox News Retract ‘False and Defamatory’ Election Conspiracies Pushed By Bartiromo, Dobbs, Giuliani, Powell

Mediaite Monday, 14 December 2020
Smartmatic Demands Fox News Retract ‘False and Defamatory’ Election Conspiracies Pushed By Bartiromo, Dobbs, Giuliani, PowellSmartmatic, a voting technology firm that has been the subject of conspiracy theories involving the 2020 presidential election, has sent demands for retractions to Fox News, Newsmax and OAN for airing “false and defamatory statements” about the company. In a lengthy legal notice sent on to Fox News — and obtained by Mediaite — Smartmatic […]
News video: On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over'

On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over' 00:41

 Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump. But despite Rivera's affection, CNN reports he has a message for the president. It's over. Geraldo Rivera Interview, 'The Story With Martha McCallum,' Fox News Rivera said Trump's attempts to overturn the election...

