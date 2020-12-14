Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Reportedly Dating 'Sharknado' Actress Cassie Scerbo

Just Jared Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Gleb Savchneko is moving on from his split from wife Elena Samodanova. A new report reveals that the 37-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro has been seeing actress Cassie Scerbo, 30. “They’re very into each other and get along well,” a source shared with Entertainment Tonight about the new relationship. “They’re not serious at this [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like