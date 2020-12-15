Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photo Inside: It's Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cute baby bump on the sets of an ad campaign!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Just like her first pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been working hard throughout her second one as well. This stunning mama is unstoppable, and we love how she keeps giving us maternity fashion goals every time she steps out!

In a recent post Bebo shared on Instagram, we can see the actress flaunting her baby bump in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in new photo

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in new photo 00:59

 Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from an ad shoot on social media. #KareenaKapoorKhan #kareenakapoorpregnancy

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor- Kunal Kemmu step out in style [Video]

Kareena Kapoor- Kunal Kemmu step out in style

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such star who surely knows how to strike a perfect balance between a personal and professional life. #KareenaKapoorKhan #MouniRoy #urvashirautela

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published
Mona Singh Opens Up On Playing A Murderer In Black Widows; Talks About Reuniting With Kareena, Aamir [Video]

Mona Singh Opens Up On Playing A Murderer In Black Widows; Talks About Reuniting With Kareena, Aamir

Mona Singh has proven her versatility by playing various roles in web series, television shows and movies. But can you imagine her playing the character of a wife who murders her abusive husband? Well,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:59Published
Watch: Saif gives glimpse of new tattoo as he steps out for walk with Kareena [Video]

Watch: Saif gives glimpse of new tattoo as he steps out for walk with Kareena

Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending a long, peaceful time in Himachal Pradesh. The actor was shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala recently. Saif came back earlier..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

'Two of us on the sets': Kareena Kapoor Khan shows her bare baby bump in latest selfie; photo inside

 Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with her second child and has been working round the clock.
DNA

Bebo flaunts baby bump; Jacqueline comments

 Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of herself from an ad shoot. Flaunting her baby bump, she looked pretty in a...
IndiaTimes