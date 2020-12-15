Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JUST IN: Biden Reportedly Picks Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
JUST IN: Biden Reportedly Picks Pete Buttigieg for Transportation SecretaryPresident-elect *Joe Biden* has apparently picked former Mayor *Pete Buttigieg* to be his nominee for Transportation Secretary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Buttigieg Emerges As Front Runner For Transpo. Sec.

Buttigieg Emerges As Front Runner For Transpo. Sec. 00:28

 CNN reports that Pete Buttigieg is in the running to become President-elect Joe Biden's Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg ran for President in 2020. Business Insider reports that he is widely expected to run for president again in the future. If nominated, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Considering Buttigieg For Ambassador To China [Video]

Biden Considering Buttigieg For Ambassador To China

Axios reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his China ambassador. Buttigieg was one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Former Mayor Emanuel In Running For Biden's Transportation Secretary [Video]

Former Mayor Emanuel In Running For Biden's Transportation Secretary

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel is reportedly in the running for Transportation Secretary under President-elect Joe Biden. The choice is causing controversy among Democrats.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:18Published
Pete Buttigieg Campaigns In Western Pennsylvania [Video]

Pete Buttigieg Campaigns In Western Pennsylvania

As President Trump campaigned through Pennsylvania, former South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg visited the Pittsburgh area to campaign for Joe Biden. KDKA's Jon Delano spoke with Mayor Pete about..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden to nominate Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

 If Buttigieg is confirmed by the Senate, he would become the first openly gay Cabinet secretary in US history to be approved by the upper chamber.
Business Insider

Buttigieg Considered Frontrunner for Transportation Secretary

 Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the frontrunner to be Joe Biden's Transportation secretary, CNN reported on Sunday.
Newsmax

AP sources: Biden expected to pick Pete Buttigieg — not Rahm Emanuel — for transportation secretary
Chicago S-T