JUST IN: Biden Reportedly Picks Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary

CNN reports that Pete Buttigieg is in the running to become President-elect Joe Biden's Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg ran for President in 2020. Business Insider reports that he is widely expected to run for president again in the future. If nominated, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay...
As President Trump campaigned through Pennsylvania, former South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg visited the Pittsburgh area to campaign for Joe Biden. KDKA's Jon Delano spoke with Mayor Pete about..
