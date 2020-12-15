Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez to Headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021!

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez is going to kick off the New Year right! The “Waiting for Tonight” superstar will be the headlining performer during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 this New Year’s Eve, ABC announced Tuesday (December 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez Jennifer will be joined by [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Jennifer Lopez to Headline 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2021'

Jennifer Lopez to Headline 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2021' 01:04

 Jennifer Lopez to Headline , 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2021'. It seems only fitting that Lopez should help us to usher in the new year since she kicked off 2020 with her 'Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show' performance. The announcement was made on Dec. 15. Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper...

