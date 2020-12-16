Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Won 'The Voice' 2020 Season 19?

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you don’t want to know who won the latest season of The Voice! The Voice has a new winner! The season 19 winner was crowned during the finale, which aired on Tuesday night (December 15). Going into the finale, all four of this season’s judges – Blake [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Search Party Season 4 [Video]

Search Party Season 4

Search Party Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer - HBO Max - Search Party season four premieres on HBO Max on January 14, 2021. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:44Published
Last Man Standing Season 9 Trailer - Home Improvement [Video]

Last Man Standing Season 9 Trailer - Home Improvement

Last Man Standing Season 9 - Home Improvement- Promo trailer (HD) Final Season - The final season of Last Man Standing has a big surprise in store - Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor from Home Improvement will..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Trailer - Finding Her Own Voice [Video]

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Trailer - Finding Her Own Voice

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 - Finding Her Own Voice- Promo Trailer (HD) Jane Levy series - In this joyous and celebratory drama, Zoey Clarke is a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

'The Voice' finale: Season 19 officially has a winner. Here's who took the crown

 A new singer was crowned the Season 19 champ of "The Voice" during Tuesday's finale.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Results

 Going into Tuesday’s Voice Season 19 Semifinals results show, we were all anticipating a repeat, more or less, of the Live Playoffs...
Upworthy

'The Voice': Did LI's Carter Rubin make it to the finals?

 Shoreham's Carter Rubin, 15, learned whether the public had voted for the Gwen Stefani team member to move on to next week's season-19 finale.
Newsday