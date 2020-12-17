Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Masked Singer Reveals the Season 4 Winner

E! Online Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Another season of The Masked Singer in the books, and it went out with a bang. Tonight's finale gave the three finalists a couple of chances to sing one last time before finally...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carter Rubin wins season 19 of 'The Voice,' and Gwen Stefani beats fiancé Blake Shelton [Video]

Carter Rubin wins season 19 of 'The Voice,' and Gwen Stefani beats fiancé Blake Shelton

The season 19 finale of 'The Voice' ushered in the youngest male winner ever at 15 years old Carter Rubin and the first win for coach Gwen Stefani.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Interna     Duration: 00:57Published
Miami Singer Kory Burns Discovered By Grammy-Winner Betty Wright [Video]

Miami Singer Kory Burns Discovered By Grammy-Winner Betty Wright

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo shares how Burns was certainly at the right place at the right time. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2JXxyA2

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:45Published
Anitta Made In Honorio Trailer [Video]

Anitta Made In Honorio Trailer

Anitta Made In Honorio Season 1 Trailer - Plot synopsis: In this intimate documentary, Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family and her fierce work ethic, revealing the woman behind the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Who Won 'The Masked Singer' 2020? Find Out All the Unmasked Stars From Season 4!

 The Masked Singer has a new winner! Host Nick Cannon and judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong unmasked the winner on Wednesday...
Just Jared

'The Voice' finale: Season 19 officially has a winner. Here's who took the crown

 A new singer was crowned the Season 19 champ of "The Voice" during Tuesday's finale.
USATODAY.com