Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeremih Talks Battle with COVID-19, Reveals He Had to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

Just Jared Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Jeremih is opening up about his battle with coronavirus. The 33-year-old singer made an appearance on Sway In The Morning on Tuesday (December 15) to discuss his battle with the virus and provided an update on how his recovery is going. “What I can say is: man, it definitely is real,” Jeremih said of the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Jeremih Details Near-Deadly Battle With COVID-19

Jeremih Details Near-Deadly Battle With COVID-19 01:27

 Jeremih Details Near-Deadly Battle With COVID-19. On Tuesday, Jeremih gave a joint interview with Chance the Rapper for ‘Sway’s Universe.’ . During the interview, the 33-year-old singer/rapper opened up about his recent battle with COVID-19. After testing positive for the virus in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jeremih details near-deadly battle with COVID-19 [Video]

Jeremih details near-deadly battle with COVID-19

On Tuesday, Jeremih gave a joint interview with Chance the Rapper for ‘Sway’s Universe’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published