Jeremih Talks Battle with COVID-19, Reveals He Had to 'Learn How to Walk Again' Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jeremih is opening up about his battle with coronavirus. The 33-year-old singer made an appearance on Sway In The Morning on Tuesday (December 15) to discuss his battle with the virus and provided an update on how his recovery is going. “What I can say is: man, it definitely is real,” Jeremih said of the [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 2 days ago Jeremih Details Near-Deadly Battle With COVID-19 01:27 Jeremih Details Near-Deadly Battle With COVID-19. On Tuesday, Jeremih gave a joint interview with Chance the Rapper for ‘Sway’s Universe.’ . During the interview, the 33-year-old singer/rapper opened up about his recent battle with COVID-19. After testing positive for the virus in... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jeremih details near-deadly battle with COVID-19



On Tuesday, Jeremih gave a joint interview with Chance the Rapper for ‘Sway’s Universe’. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 21 hours ago

