You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Dakota Politician Asks Constituents When He Should Get Vaccine



On Friday, GOP South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson asked his constituents to vote whether he got the COVID-19 vaccine now or later. Johnson is giving his voters a chance to delay his vaccine until it until.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:28 Published 9 hours ago The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday



Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday. This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 11 hours ago Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers



Union health minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on the government's mass immunisation plan against the Covid-19 illness. He said that around 30 crore people could be vaccinated within the next 6-8 months... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24 Published 17 hours ago