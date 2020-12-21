Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ed Sheeran Shares New Single 'Afterglow'

Clash Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Ed Sheeran Shares New Single 'Afterglow'It's a special treat for fans...

*Ed Sheeran* has shared his new single 'Afterglow'.

The English artist had a relatively quiet year, yet somehow emerged as the *most-streamed UK artist of 2020*.

Deciding to end the year on a high note, Ed Sheeran has shared a new song as a festive treat for fans.

'Afterglow' is out now, and it's a stand alone single, something written alongside David Hodges and FRED.

Ed Sheeran says...

“Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

A new performance video is online now - tune in below.

Related: *Across The Great Divide - Ed Sheeran Interviewed*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chase Rice Talks Collab With Florida Georgia Line On 'Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.' [Video]

Chase Rice Talks Collab With Florida Georgia Line On 'Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.'

Nearly a decade since Chase Rice co-wrote Florida Georgia Line's breakout hit "Cruise", the singer has teamed up with superstar country duo again on "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." and shares his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:56Published
Taylor Swift shares re-recording sample of 'Love Story' [Video]

Taylor Swift shares re-recording sample of 'Love Story'

Swift took to Twitter to share the news.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes team up for 'Monster' [Video]

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes team up for 'Monster'

Canadian pop superstars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are teaming up on a new Monster single.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Ed Sheeran Teases Brand New Single Called 'The Afterglow' To Be Released This Week!

 Ed Sheeran might be returning with new music sooner than fans first thought. The 29-year-old musician has been away from the spotlight for some time now after...
Just Jared