Ed Sheeran Shares New Single 'Afterglow'

*Ed Sheeran* has shared his new single 'Afterglow'.



The English artist had a relatively quiet year, yet somehow emerged as the *most-streamed UK artist of 2020*.



Deciding to end the year on a high note, Ed Sheeran has shared a new song as a festive treat for fans.



'Afterglow' is out now, and it's a stand alone single, something written alongside David Hodges and FRED.



Ed Sheeran says...



“Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”



A new performance video is online now - tune in below.



