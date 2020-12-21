Ed Sheeran Shares New Single 'Afterglow'
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
It's a special treat for fans...
*Ed Sheeran* has shared his new single 'Afterglow'.
The English artist had a relatively quiet year, yet somehow emerged as the *most-streamed UK artist of 2020*.
Deciding to end the year on a high note, Ed Sheeran has shared a new song as a festive treat for fans.
'Afterglow' is out now, and it's a stand alone single, something written alongside David Hodges and FRED.
Ed Sheeran says...
“Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”
A new performance video is online now - tune in below.
