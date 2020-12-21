Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gillian Anderson Reveals Her 'New GF' After Peter Morgan Split: Her Dog Stella!

Just Jared Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Gillian Anderson took to her Instagram account to reveal her new girlfriend: her pup Stella! The 52-year-old The Crown star posted a photo of her cuddling with her new pup and captioned the pic, “Meet my new gf Stella.” Gillian‘s name has been in the headlines quite a bit in the past few days after [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan split?

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan split? 01:18

 Gillian Anderson has reportedly split from Peter Morgan after four years together.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans are not as prepared as they claim for pet ownership [Video]

Americans are not as prepared as they claim for pet ownership

It takes three months and 23 days to finally get the hang of things with a new pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 American dog and cat owners revealed it takes the average respondent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Gillian Anderson reportedly splits with Peter Morgan split [Video]

Gillian Anderson reportedly splits with Peter Morgan split

Gillian Anderson has reportedly split from Peter Morgan after four years together.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:18Published
Cheeky son tricks his mum into believing her passport had been destroyed by their dog [Video]

Cheeky son tricks his mum into believing her passport had been destroyed by their dog

Watch the hilarious moment that a cheeky son tricks his mum into believing that her brand new passport had been destroyed by their dog just before her holiday.Sandra Legg, 52, had been worried about..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published