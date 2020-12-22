‘This Is Not a Drill’: CNN’s John Berman Blasts Trump for Considering ‘The Kind of Action You See in Dictatorships’
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
John Berman sharply criticized Trump in reaction to reports that he was considering appointing attorney/conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell as special counsel.
