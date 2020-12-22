Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘This Is Not a Drill’: CNN’s John Berman Blasts Trump for Considering ‘The Kind of Action You See in Dictatorships’

Mediaite Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
John Berman sharply criticized Trump in reaction to reports that he was considering appointing attorney/conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell as special counsel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: 'This is not a drill': Berman breaks down actions Trump is considering

'This is not a drill': Berman breaks down actions Trump is considering 04:56

 President Donald Trump is looking for ways to overturn the 2020 election and is relying on a group of fringe advisers. CNN’s John Berman discusses the latest developments from the White House.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former CIA chief: Trump realizes Russia helped him so he gives them a pass [Video]

Former CIA chief: Trump realizes Russia helped him so he gives them a pass

Former CIA director John Brennan and CNN’s Kate Bolduan discuss President Trump’s repeated denials that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:13Published
Trump Slams John Bolton [Video]

Trump Slams John Bolton

On Sunday, Pres. Donald Trump blasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton. Bolton was critical of Trump over a NY Times report saying he was considering martial law to overturn the 2020..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
'Pushing ludicrous accusations': Avlon on Trump legal team [Video]

'Pushing ludicrous accusations': Avlon on Trump legal team

CNN’s John Avlon breaks down President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 US election results where he continues to perpetuate false allegations of voter fraud.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:25Published