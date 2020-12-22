Global  
 

Heather Morris Issues Apology for Defending Late 'Glee' Co-Star Mark Salling

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Prior to this, the 33-year-old actress, who played Brittany on the TV series, called out a Twiter user who used a vomiting-face emoji to cover Mark, who commited suicide in 2018 amid child pornography case, in a photo.
shares
 
News video: Heather Morris apologises to those triggered by her Mark Salling comments

Heather Morris apologises to those triggered by her Mark Salling comments 00:54

 Glee star Heather Morris has issued a "sincere apology" to anyone who felt triggered by her recent defence of late co-star Mark Salling.

