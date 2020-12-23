Global  
 

NY Attorney General Letitia James Torches ‘Loser’ Trump Over Martial Law Meeting: ‘This is an Act of Sedition’

Mediaite Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
New York Attorney General Letitia James told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump’s discussion of martial law during a White House meeting, as well as his other behavior surrounding the election results, amount to “an act of sedition.” On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked AG James about Trump’s efforts to overturn […]
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Krebs: Trump mulling martial law is 'beyond the pale'

Krebs: Trump mulling martial law is 'beyond the pale' 01:11

 Former Trump cyber chief Chris Krebs tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the President’s reported conversations about invoking martial law to try to overturn the election are “not the America that I recognize.”

