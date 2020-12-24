‘Dipping His Toe in the Waters of Family Pardons’: CNN’s Abby Phillip Suggests Trump Granting Clemency to Jared’s Dad Foreshadows More to Come
CNN’s Abby Phillip suggested that Donald Trump granting clemency to his son-in-law’s father, Charles Kushner, could foreshadow a series of more family pardons in the final days of his presidency. On Wednesday evening, the White House announced more pardons, the most notable of which were Kushner as well as Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign associates who were convicted of crimes by […]Full Article