Arnold Schwarzenegger Gushes About Having Chris Pratt as a Son-in-Law

Schwarzenegger calls for new voting rights act



Former CA Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger says President-elect Biden should champion a new voting rights act - and that for America not to have one is ‘irresponsible.’ Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 10:04 Published 4 days ago

Schwarzenegger says his European friends laughed at him for this



Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger says his European friends laughed at him for having to put his own money into the fight for American democracy, and says the new administration needs a new.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:08 Published 4 days ago