Taraji P. Henson Reveals She Contemplated Suicide During The Pandemic
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Taraji P. Henson is opening up about her past thoughts of suicide during her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji. The 50-year-old Empire actress talked about her dark moment where she didn’t get out of bed for days during the earlier days of the pandemic. “For a couple of days, I couldn’t get [...]
