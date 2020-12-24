Global  
 

Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for dad Anil Kapoor on his birthday

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Sonam K. Ahuja penned a note on social media for her father, actor Anil Kapoor, who turned 64 on Thursday. Sonam posted her note a on Instagram along with picture with her father.

"Happy happy birthday daddy... you're the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss...
