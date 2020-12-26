Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael B. Jordan Shares the DM That Jamie Foxx Sent Him to Promote 'Soul' Movie

Just Jared Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Jamie Foxx‘s new movie Soul is out now on Disney+ and it looks like he sent Instagram DMs to his famous friends to promote the film! Michael B. Jordan shared a screencap of the direct message he received from Jamie on Instagram. Jamie messaged a photo of the Soul movie poster and wrote on the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Published
News video: Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey Touch on the Inspiring Take-Aways from Soul

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey Touch on the Inspiring Take-Aways from Soul 01:46

 The latest film from Pixar, Soul, stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey in an uplifting animated tale about a middle school band teacher, Joe (Foxx) whose life hasn't turned out the way he expected. Just when things start to look up, an accident brings him to another realm. He then meets 22 (Fey) and they...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pixar's "Soul" mixes music, metaphysics [Video]

Pixar's "Soul" mixes music, metaphysics

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, and director Pete Docter talk with David Daniel about Pixar’s jazz-filled animated adventure.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:20Published
Batman Soul of the Dragon movie clip - First Time [Video]

Batman Soul of the Dragon movie clip - First Time

Batman Soul of the Dragon movie clip - First Time - Bruce Wayne (voiced by David Giuntoli) reaches his martial arts training destination, and has his first encounter with master O-Sensei, in this..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:08Published
Jamie Foxx on how family, friends and Quincy Jones influenced his 'Soul' character [Video]

Jamie Foxx on how family, friends and Quincy Jones influenced his 'Soul' character

Jamie Foxx chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about the new Disney+/Pixar film "Soul" and how producer Quincy Jones influenced his character.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:16Published