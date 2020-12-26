Michael B. Jordan Shares the DM That Jamie Foxx Sent Him to Promote 'Soul' Movie
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Jamie Foxx‘s new movie Soul is out now on Disney+ and it looks like he sent Instagram DMs to his famous friends to promote the film! Michael B. Jordan shared a screencap of the direct message he received from Jamie on Instagram. Jamie messaged a photo of the Soul movie poster and wrote on the [...]
The latest film from Pixar, Soul, stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey in an uplifting animated tale about a middle school band teacher, Joe (Foxx) whose life hasn't turned out the way he expected. Just when things start to look up, an accident brings him to another realm. He then meets 22 (Fey) and they...