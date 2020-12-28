Katrina Kaif has a special guest as she celebrates Christmas

Over the weekend, Vicky Kaushal was spotted exiting Katrina Kaif’s Bandra home. There was no way he could skip being part of the Christmas festivities at her place. Kaushal's actor brother Sunny was also present along with B-Town folk, including Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Kabir Khan.
