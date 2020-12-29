Reese Witherspoon Reflects on Ex Ryan Phillippe's Comment About Money at 2002 Oscars
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon is looking back at something that happened at the 2002 Oscars, where she presented on stage with then-husband Ryan Phillippe. Just as Ryan was opening the envelope to announce the winner, he handed the envelope to Reese to reveal the winner. He said in the moment, “You make more money than I do.” [...]
