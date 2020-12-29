Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus Reacts to Brother Braison's News That He's Expecting a Baby!

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus‘ brother Braison Cyrus just announced that he is going to be a father and she left a sweet comment on the post! Braison took to Instagram on Monday (December 28) to share a photo of him and wife Stella posing with their sonogram. “Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus 'knew she'd really made it' when Cher threw insults her way [Video]

Miley Cyrus 'knew she'd really made it' when Cher threw insults her way

Miley Cyrus has admitted she loved being insulted by Cher for her raunchy MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2013.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
Miley Cyrus praises her rock idols after ‘Plastic Hearts’ tops Billboard's Rock Albums chart [Video]

Miley Cyrus praises her rock idols after ‘Plastic Hearts’ tops Billboard's Rock Albums chart

The singer’s latest album 'Plastic Hearts' debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart on December 12th, which also marks the star’s first entry on the list.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:06Published
Miley Cyrus Asked a Fan Out on a Date on TikTok [Video]

Miley Cyrus Asked a Fan Out on a Date on TikTok

The woman requested the singer pick her next tattoo, but got a much better offer instead.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:54Published