Schitt's Creek Star Rizwan Manji Says He Wishes His Character Had Been More "Three-Dimensional"

E! Online Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Schitt's Creek actor Rizwan Manji is reflecting on the mixed reactions spurred by his recurring character Ray Butani. Although the series cultivated a devoted fan base over its...
'Schitt's Creek' actor Rizwan Manji wishes his character was more 'three-dimensional,' defends accent

 Rizwan Manji, who played Ray Butani on "Schitt's Creek," says he wishes his character had a more fleshed-out backstory.
