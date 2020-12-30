Adam Levine Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton and Reveals If He Will Return to The Voice
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Adam Levine is not planning on turning his chair around ever again. The Maroon 5 front man revealed this week that he is not interested in returning to The Voice as a coach. Per Us...
Adam Levine is not planning on turning his chair around ever again. The Maroon 5 front man revealed this week that he is not interested in returning to The Voice as a coach. Per Us...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources