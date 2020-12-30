Global  
 

‘This Is No Time for Playing Politics’: Mike Pence, on Ski Vacation, Defends Trump, on Golf Vacation, Over Biden’s Criticism of Slow Covid Vaccine Rollout

Mediaite Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence offered a public defense for his boss, President Donald Trump, over the increasingly alarming lack of progress in Covid inoculations of Americans, as both were spending their holidays at respective vacation spots.





