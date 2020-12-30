'Fresh Prince' star Janet Hubert rips Lori Loughlin's prison release: 'To be white, blond and privileged!'
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
"Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star Janet Hubert slammed Lori Loughlin's light prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal following the actress' release from prison.
"Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star Janet Hubert slammed Lori Loughlin's light prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal following the actress' release from prison.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources