Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra holidaying together in Maldives?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sidharth, Kiara leave for New Year getaway; Ananya, Ishaan spotted at airport



Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted leaving Mumbai for their New Year vacation. The duo is yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship but are often seen spending time together... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49 Published 18 hours ago Daily Punch - Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram



Hrithik Roshan would soon be reuniting with his War director, Sidharth Anand for a film called Fighter. It is currently in the scripting stage and will go on floors in August 2021. In other news Kiara.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 03:32 Published on December 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources Kiara-Sidharth share dreamy Maldives pics Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may be keeping mum about their relationship status, but their pictures are doing all the talking.

IndiaTimes 15 hours ago



Sidharth and Kiara jet off for a vacay Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped at the airport on Wednesday morning, heading out of the city ahead of the New Year celebrations....

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



