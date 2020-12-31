Global  
 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra holidaying together in Maldives?

Mid-Day Thursday, 31 December 2020
On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Mumbai airport. The buzz is that the rumoured couple jetted off to the Maldives to usher in 2021. Last December, the two had holidayed in *South Africa*. They did not post any pictures together, but the similar backdrops were enough proof that they were at the same...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra leave for New Year vacay

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra leave for New Year vacay 01:48

 Rumored couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were papped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The duo will celebrate New Year together in Maldives. #KiaraAdvani #SidharthMalhotra

Sidharth, Kiara leave for New Year getaway; Ananya, Ishaan spotted at airport [Video]

Sidharth, Kiara leave for New Year getaway; Ananya, Ishaan spotted at airport

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted leaving Mumbai for their New Year vacation. The duo is yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship but are often seen spending time together...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published
Daily Punch - Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram [Video]

Daily Punch - Kiara Advani to play the face of Lijjat Papad in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Karram Kurram

Hrithik Roshan would soon be reuniting with his War director, Sidharth Anand for a film called Fighter. It is currently in the scripting stage and will go on floors in August 2021. In other news Kiara..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Kiara-Sidharth share dreamy Maldives pics

 Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may be keeping mum about their relationship status, but their pictures are doing all the talking.
IndiaTimes

Sidharth and Kiara jet off for a vacay

 Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped at the airport on Wednesday morning, heading out of the city ahead of the New Year celebrations....
IndiaTimes