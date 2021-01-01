Justin Bieber has released his new single “Anyone” and the music video for the song is here as well! The 26-year-old singer stars in the video alongside Zoey Deutch and they recreated scenes from the classic movie Rocky with him as the title character and her as Adrian. For the video, Justin used makeup to [...]Full Article
Justin Bieber Covers Tattoos for Rocky-Inspired 'Anyone' Video with Zoey Deutch!
