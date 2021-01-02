Queer Eye hair expert Jonathan Van Ness just gave fans a glimpse into his love story with new husband Mark Peacock. On Jan. 2, the Netflix star posted an Instagram slideshow featuring...Full Article
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Shares Sweet Photos With Husband Mark Peacock
E! Online 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Jonathan Van Ness Shares New Photos with Husband After Announcing Surprise Wedding
Just Jared
Jonathan Van Ness has shared more new photos with husband Mark Peacock after announcing that they got married in a surprise..
-
Jonathan Van Ness reveals how a planned mini-break with his family proved husband Mark Peacock was ‘something different’
PinkNews
-
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he got married last year
Belfast Telegraph
-
Jonathan Van Ness quietly married his ‘best friend’ in 2020
PinkNews
-
'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Marries His 'Best Friend'
AceShowbiz
You might like
More coverage
Wedding Bells Have Rung For Jonathan Van Ness
Wochit
On New Year’s Eve, 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy' hair guru Jonathan Van Ness revealed he's recently tied the knot with his..