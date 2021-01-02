Jonathan Van Ness has shared more new photos with husband Mark Peacock after announcing that they got married in a surprise wedding! The 33-year-old Queer Eye star also opened up about meeting Mark while in London during a comedy tour and taking him home to meet their parents. “We went on a date in London, [...]Full Article
Jonathan Van Ness Shares New Photos with Husband After Announcing Surprise Wedding
Just Jared 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - MAY 8, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - MAY 8, 2020
You might like
More coverage
Emily Mortimer’s ‘Relic,’ Ella Balinska’s ‘Run Sweetheart Run’ Selected for SXSW Midnighter Section
The SXSW festival has announced its program for the Midnighters, Festival Favorites, Shorts, Special Events, Episodic Pilot..
The Wrap
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Schedule: Here Are All the Must-See Panels and Screenings
Following a preview night filled with screenings and scares, San Diego Comic-Con 2019 kicks off its four-day, pop-culture-packed..
The Wrap