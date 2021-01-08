Derrick Evans, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has been arrested for entering a restricted area of the United States Capitol with the mob of violent pro-Trump rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.Full Article
WATCH: West Virginia Lawmaker Derrick Evans Arrested For Storming Capitol
