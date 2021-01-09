Ariel Pink Dropped By Mexican Summer

Following his decision to attend the Washington D.C. 'protests'...



*Ariel Pink* has been dropped by *Mexican Summer*.



The artist - real name Ariel Rosenburg - has worked extensively with the label, and was due to release his compilation 'Sit N' Spin' in just a few weeks.



The underground artist's decision to attend the recent 'protests' in Washington D.C. have severed this relationship, however.



*Ariel Pink was on the ground* during the Far Right insurrection, with four people reported as having died during the events.



In a short note, Mexican Summer confirmed that they will no longer be working with Ariel Pink.







Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward.



— Mexican Summer (@MexicanSummer) January 8, 2021



