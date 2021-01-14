'Master' box office collection day 1

Vijay's 'Master' was released as a Pongal feast to fans yesterday, and it had huge anticipation among the fans. The film has opened with positive reviews, while Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi rule with their respective roles. According to the Box Office India report, Vijay's 'Master' has collected more than Rs 20 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on day 1 to become the second-best in the state. The action drama has reportedly collected almost Rs 35 crore (Nett) at the overall India box office. Vijay's 'Sarkar' tops at the day one collections, and the actor rules with four films in the top five.