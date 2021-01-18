Fabolous + Trey Songz Houston Show Shut Down Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Concerts and shows can’t make a full comeback yet. In light of the United States still battling coronavirus, a Houston nightclub with music stars Trey Songz and Fabolous set to perform was shut down over health concerns this past weekend. Trey Songz + Fabolous Houston Show Halted The two rap stars’ show was stopped by […]

