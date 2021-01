Chicago rapper Lil Durk went all out for Yeezy fans around the world. The hip-hop star has delivered a must-see new “Kanye Krazy” music video where he reenacts some of Kanye West‘s most unforgettable career moments. Lil Durk’s ‘Kanye Krazy’ Music Video Is Must-See Durk’s video has practically every unforgettable moment Ye fans should remember. […]