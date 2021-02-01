Alan Dershowitz Nominates Jared Kushner and Deputy for a Nobel Peace Prize

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination letter came from Trump’s first impeachment trial attorney, and frequent Fox News guest, Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School. […]

