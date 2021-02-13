Issa Rae Has A New Show On The Way W/ The City Girls Helping

Issa Rae Has A New Show On The Way W/ The City Girls Helping

SOHH

Published

Fans of Hollywood actress Issa Rae were recently bummed to learn her hit series “Insecure” will be airing its fifth and final season in the coming months. The good news is Issa isn’t going away with HBOMax developing a new show for the Emmy-nominated entertainer. Issa Rae’s New Show Is About Hip-Hop HBO Max has […]

Full Article