Seven Senate Republicans voted to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial on Saturday. Those senators were not enough to convict Trump, who was charged with incitement to insurrection in the January attack by his supporters on the Capitol. The president was therefore acquitted on Saturday, with a final vote count was […]Full Article
Here Are the Seven Republicans Who Voted to Convict Trump
Mediaite0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
With Republican firewall, U.S. Senate acquits Trump
Reuters - Politics
The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last month, sparing him from..
You might like
More coverage
Trump impeachment trial vote acquits him in historic second impeachment proceeding
USA Today News (International)
The Trump impeachment trial vote acquitted him for a second time, in a vote of 57-43 with seven Republicans crossing the aisle and..