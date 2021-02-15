Dr. Fauci Reveals He Was Worried About Catching Covid During Trump Admin: The White House Was A ‘Superspreader Location’
Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who now serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that he was concerned about catching the coronavirus when he was working for former President Donald Trump’s administration, especially considering the Trump White House’s disdain for wearing masks. “Multiple people in Trump’s orbit got infected, including the president himself, the First […]Full Article