Abigail Breslin’s Father Dies of COVID: ‘I’m in Shock and Devastation’

Abigail Breslin revealed in a lengthy post on Instagram on Friday night that her father, Michael, died after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He was 78.



“Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation,” she wrote. “At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye.”



Breslin added, “It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short.”



The actress first told fans her father had contracted the virus back on Feb. 10. She wrote, “I’m asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator.”



In the Friday post, Breslin shared her deep feelings for her father. “My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things,” she wrote. “And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you.”









View this post on Instagram





A post shared by Abigail Breslin/SOPHOMORE (@abbienormal9)







