Don Lemon and Bachelorette Star Rachel Lindsay Decry Host Chris Harrison Amid Racism Scandal: I Don’t Know if His Apology is ‘Sincere’
CNN’s Don Lemon sat down with Rachel Lindsay, the first and only Black woman to be cast as The Bachelorette lead, to address the recent racism controversy involving the franchise’s host Chris Harrison and Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Kirkconnell, who has become a clear frontrunner for this season’s star and first Black Bachelor Matt James, faced intense scrutiny […]Full Article