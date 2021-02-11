Chris Harrison Apologizes for Defending 'The Bachelor' Contestant Rachael Kirkconnell Against Racism Claims
Chris Harrison has issued an apology for his recent comments. The 49-year-old The Bachelor host received some backlash over comments he made to former The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay during an Extra interview on Tuesday (February 9). In that interview, Chris and Rachel discussed the social media controversy surrounding Rachael Kirkconnell, who is currently competing on [...]Full Article