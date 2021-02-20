U.S. Deports 95 Year-Old Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Who Was Living in Tennessee

A 95-year-old Tennessee resident with German citizenship, Friedrich Karl Berger, was deported by the United States government on Saturday for his time as an armed Nazi concentration camp guard. A US immigration judge ruled in February of last year that Berger’s participation in “Nazi-sponsored acts of persecution” was “willing service” and ordered him removed under […]

