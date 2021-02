Novak Djokovic is a winner. The 33-year-old Serbian superstar tennis player won the 2021 Australian Open on Sunday (February 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Novak Djokovic Novak, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles finals at Rod Laver Arena. This is also his [...]