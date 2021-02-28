Singer Taylor Swift cancels her tour dates
Pop sensation Taylor Swift recently took to social media to announce that all her upcoming Lover Fest tour dates will not be rescheduled due to the 'unprecedented pandemic'.Full Article
Taylor Swift has cancelled all upcoming concert dates and says she has no idea "what the touring landscape is going to look like in..
Tickets to “Lover Fest” shows will be automaticaly refunded.