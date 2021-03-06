Biden White House Fires Trump-Appointed Lawyer Who Refused to Resign in Defiant Letter

Mediaite

The White House has fired Sharon Gustafson, general counsel for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, after the controversial Donald Trump appointee refused to resign in a defiant letter to President Joe Biden. Bloomberg Law was first to report Gustafson’s firing Friday, and shared the letter she wrote to Biden. She refuses Biden’s request that she […]

