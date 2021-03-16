Donald Trump Jr. calls 'The Talk' hiatus over Piers Morgan debate 'insane,' defends Sharon Osbourne

Donald Trump Jr. calls 'The Talk' hiatus over Piers Morgan debate 'insane,' defends Sharon Osbourne

FOXNews.com

Published

Donald Trump Jr. spoke out in defense of Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan after 'The Talk' announced its hiatus.

Full Article