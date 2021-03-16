Donald Trump Jr. calls 'The Talk' hiatus over Piers Morgan debate 'insane,' defends Sharon Osbourne
Published
Donald Trump Jr. spoke out in defense of Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan after 'The Talk' announced its hiatus.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump Jr. spoke out in defense of Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan after 'The Talk' announced its hiatus.Full Article
Sharon Osbourne got emotional on Wednesday's episode while defending friend Piers Morgan's Meghan Markle comments, later..
Sharon Osbourne is taking major heat for trying to defend her friend Piers Morgan both on social media and on the air, sparking an..